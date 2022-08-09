LIVE: Cooler air returns, Biden signs $280M CHIPS Act
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look the cool down heading our way this week - and just how cold it could get.
Plus we take a look at some tributes coming in from Hollywood and beyond for pop icon Olivia Newton-John, Fidel Castro’s daughter endorses James Franco in the late dictator’s role, and what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
- Cooler, drier air returns
- Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China
- Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
- Grand Ledge Public Schools names new superintendent
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 9, 2022
- Average High: 81º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1864
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1964
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1900
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1964
