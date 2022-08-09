LIVE: Cooler air returns, Biden signs $280M CHIPS Act

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look the cool down heading our way this week - and just how cold it could get.

Plus we take a look at some tributes coming in from Hollywood and beyond for pop icon Olivia Newton-John, Fidel Castro’s daughter endorses James Franco in the late dictator’s role, and what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 9, 2022

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1864
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1964
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1900
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1964

