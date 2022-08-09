Lansing Schools releases COVID-19 protocols for the fall 2022 school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District updated their COVID-19 for the 2022-23 school year.

On Tuesday, the COVID Coordination Team at Lansing Schools announced an update to their COVID-19 restrictions for the 2022-23 school year. The school district said these protocols will go into effect when the school year begins.

One of the new protocols include optional masks for all students and staff. Although masks are still required in cases of COVID infection or household exposure to the virus.

The COVID team at the school district stated that, “staff or students may choose to wear a mask due to underlying health conditions, immune system concerns, or other individual factors.”

When it comes to vaccination, the district strongly encourages all eligible staff members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They stated that they will continue their partnership with the Ingham County Health Department to offer vaccine clinics. The district also announced that unvaccinated staff may discontinue weekly testing.

For situations involving quarantine or isolation, the Lansing School District said that anyone who receives a positive COVID test or start feeling an onset of symptoms, students and staff must stay home for at least 5 days and fever free for 24 hours.

No quarantine is necessary if someone is exposed to anyone with COVID-19. The district recommends testing on days 3 and 5 following exposure and will provide testing in all schools.

If you wish to learn more about the new protocols, you can reach the Lansing School District by calling (517) 755-1500 or via email at CCT@lansingschools.net.

“We will continue to work closely with Superintendent Shuldiner to ensure the health and safety of our school community,” said the Lansing School District.

