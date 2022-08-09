Jackson Community Foundation receives $20,000 to fund County programs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, the Jackson Community Foundation (JCF) announced they received a $20,000 grant to boost Jackson-area programs.

The grant, from the Consumer’s Energy Foundation, will be used with JCF’s Community Needs Fund to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in Jackson County. The grant is part of $100,000 awarded by the Consumers Energy Foundation to support five community foundations across Michigan who are directly working with local organizations actively engaged in DEI initiatives.

That means people in Jackson County who have an ideas for diversity, equity and inclusion programs can apply to have them funded with a portion of the grant.

Carolyn Bloodworth is treasurer for the Consumers Energy Foundation.

“Community foundations, like the Jackson Community Foundation, are uniquely positioned to identify inequities that exist in their communities and direct funds to make the biggest impact,” said Bloodworth. “The Consumers Energy Foundation is committed to creating equitable, sustainable change by supporting social justice initiatives throughout Michigan, and we’re excited to partner with the Jackson Community Foundation to advance DE&I initiatives in Jackson.”

In Spring of 2022, the Jackson Community Foundation issued Community Impact Grants to recipients including:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson County, Inc.: Operational Support, $4,500

Birth Brite: Foster Closet, $10,000

Compassionate Ministries of Jackson County: David’s Promise Life Enrichment Program, $2,000

Great Start Collaborative of Jackson County: Trusted Advisors, $3,440

Grow Jackson: Community Gardens Program, $14,513

Jackson District Library: Storywalk, $17,555

Jackson Interfaith Shelter: A Safe Space for Jackson’s Most Vulnerable, $14,513

Jackson Pride Center: Operational Support, $5,000

Jackson School of the Arts Association: Operational Support,$15,000

MyPlace, Inc.: Operational Support, $10,000

Our Neighbor’s Keeper: Box Truck, $2,000

Shop Rat Foundation, Inc.: Operational Support, $10,000

People with DEI program plans for Jackson County can apply on the Jackson Community Foundation’s website.

