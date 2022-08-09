Is Deal Coming Soon For Griner?

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations, says he’s hopeful about the chances of a two-for-two prisoner swap that could result in the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. Richardson said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that in cases like this it’s “proportional.” Richardson traveled to Russia ahead of the release by Moscow of Marine veteran Trevor Reed in an April prisoner swap. He declined to discuss the current status of negotiations with Russia over Griner or Whelan or to explain what role he may be playing in the talks.

