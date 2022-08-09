Grand Ledge Public Schools names new superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools has named its new superintendent.

At Monday’s meeting, the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education voted to name Dr. Bill Barnes superintendent - pending successful contract negotiations.

Dr. Barnes was appointed as acting superintendent during a special meeting held on August 5. Dr. Barnes will now continue in that role while his contract is finalized. He was previously the assistant superintendent under Dr. Marcus Davenport.

“The school board openly discussed options to fill the superintendent vacancy and appointed Dr. Barnes after hearing him respond to several questions and sharing what his plans would be as superintendent,” said School Board President Jon Shiflett. “The school board is confident in the leadership and dedication of Dr. Barnes to do an excellent job as superintendent. He will provide continuity for students, staff, and the community as the school year begins, and he will keep the school district moving forward.”

At the August 5 special meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Dr. Davenport and waived the 90-day resignation notice in order for him to give his full attention to an unexpected health issue. Dr. Davenport was named superintendent in May 2021.

“The board continues to offer our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Dr. Davenport and appreciates how he worked tirelessly while leading the district,” Shiflett added.

