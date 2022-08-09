Flint Police seize 3 kilograms of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects

Three suspects are in custody after the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigating Unit...
Three suspects are in custody after the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigating Unit seized 3 kilograms of fentanyl during an operation on July 1.(City of Flint)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects are in custody after the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigating Unit seized 3 kilograms of fentanyl during an operation on July 1.

The suspects were taken into custody after authorities executed search warrants. The 3 kilograms have a street value of $500,000, according to Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

Green and Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the major bust saved lives. This is the largest drug bust the city of Flint has seen for 2022, according to Neeley.

Green added fentanyl is a major issue in the city of Flint as well as Genesee County.

Flint has seen 432 non-fatal drug overdoses so far this year, Green said. During July, there were 64 non-fatal overdoses in the city. Flint has experienced 41 overdose deaths, including six in July, according to Green.

At this time, it’s unclear how this quantity of narcotics arrived in Genesee County.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the three suspects are expected to be formally charged soon.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting
Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
A fire broke out at Paramount Coffee in Downtown Lansing on Tuesday morning.
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

Latest News

M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
New artwork downtown literally stops traffic
New artwork downtown literally stops traffic
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Judge: MSU not Title IX compliant, but not required to reinstate swimming