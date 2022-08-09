DeWitt Township police seek 2 for questioning in stolen wallet

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a stolen wallet in DeWitt Township.

According to authorities, the incident happened July 21. Police said a man reported his wallet was stolen and his credit cards were used at a Speedway on the corner of Clark Road and Old US-27.

Surveillance cameras captured two people who are wanted for questioning in the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

