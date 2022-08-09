DeWitt Township police seek 2 for questioning in stolen wallet

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a stolen wallet in DeWitt Township.

According to authorities, the incident happened July 21. Police said a man reported his wallet was stolen and his credit cards were used at a Speedway on the corner of Clark Road and Old US-27.

Surveillance cameras captured two people who are wanted for questioning in the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting
Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
A fire broke out at Paramount Coffee in Downtown Lansing on Tuesday morning.
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

Latest News

Can a locust smell cancer? MSU researchers work to find out
Can a locust smell cancer? MSU researchers work to find out
Can a locust smell cancer? MSU researchers work to find out
Can a locust smell cancer? MSU researchers work to find out
1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China