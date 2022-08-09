Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures

M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across the highway on Aug. 9, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck.

According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

The highway reopened at about 1:30 p.m.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting
Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
A fire broke out at Paramount Coffee in Downtown Lansing on Tuesday morning.
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

Latest News

New artwork downtown literally stops traffic
New artwork downtown literally stops traffic
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Judge: MSU not Title IX compliant, but not required to reinstate swimming