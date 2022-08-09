Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,137 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,708,622 cases and 37,671 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,137 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,305 cases per day, a decrease increase from last week’s average of 2,882 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,708,622 cases and 37,671 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1016 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 917 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 24.04%, an increase from the 21.26%, the week prior.

The next update will be Aug. 16.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County15,283200277.7
Eaton County25,078399200.4
Ingham County60,436768187.1
Jackson County37,965556240.4
Shiawassee County15,673215193.8

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting
Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
A fire broke out at Paramount Coffee in Downtown Lansing on Tuesday morning.
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

Latest News

Don’t worry – you shouldn’t expect to see locusts flying around a doctor’s office.
Can a locust smell cancer? MSU researchers work to find out
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
2019 LLWS Championship team from Louisiana unveils new exhibit at La. Sports Hall of Fame
Michigan sees decrease in routine vaccinations