Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,137 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,137 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,305 cases per day, a decrease increase from last week’s average of 2,882 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,708,622 cases and 37,671 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1016 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 917 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 24.04%, an increase from the 21.26%, the week prior.

The next update will be Aug. 16.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 15,283 200 277.7 Eaton County 25,078 399 200.4 Ingham County 60,436 768 187.1 Jackson County 37,965 556 240.4 Shiawassee County 15,673 215 193.8

