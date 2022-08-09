Big Ten Soon to Announce New TV Deal

-The Big Ten’s next television contracts will not include a deal with ESPN. Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the Big Ten was looking for a seven-year deal worth $380 million per year from ESPN, and the network declined. The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were not being made public. Sports Business Journal first reported that ESPN was out of the Big Ten negotiations and CBS and NBC were likely to land pieces of the conference’s rights. ESPN has held television rights for the Big Ten since the mid-1980s. The network has shared Big Ten rights with Fox in the latest contract, which expires in 2023. Fox will remain the primary rights holder.

