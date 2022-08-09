Bears’ Standout Smith Requests Trade

-Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith is requesting a trade, saying the team hasn’t negotiated in good faith for a contract extension. Smith doesn’t have an agent. He wrote Tuesday in a statement that he has “officially” asked to be dealt and that it was “deeply painful.” He said he has been trying to negotiate an extension since April and accused the team of trying to take advantage of him. Smith was second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. General manager Ryan Poles says he will not honor the request and will try to negotiate a deal with him.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.