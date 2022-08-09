Bears’ Standout Smith Requests Trade

(WRDW)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith is requesting a trade, saying the team hasn’t negotiated in good faith for a contract extension. Smith doesn’t have an agent. He wrote Tuesday in a statement that he has “officially” asked to be dealt and that it was “deeply painful.” He said he has been trying to negotiate an extension since April and accused the team of trying to take advantage of him. Smith was second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. General manager Ryan Poles says he will not honor the request and will try to negotiate a deal with him.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting
Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
A fire broke out at Paramount Coffee in Downtown Lansing on Tuesday morning.
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

Latest News

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Big Ten Soon to Announce New TV Deal
Chris Sale
Red Sox Lose Pitcher Sale
WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in a Russian court of drug possession and...
Is Deal Coming Soon For Griner?
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Soon to Retire