40% of Michigan families with children under 12 eligible for free, low-cost child care

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 40% of working families in Michigan with children under 12 are eligible for free or low-cost child care, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced an expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan families over the past year. According to the project, families earning up to $55,500 and with two kids may qualify for help with paying for child care.

This is a part of a $1.4 billion investment to expand access to affordable child care for all families.

“Child care is often the biggest expense in a family’s budget. That’s why I’m working across the aisle to put more money in their pockets by lowering the cost of child care and helping more parents go to work knowing their child is safe, happy, healthy, and learning,” said Governor Whitmer. “As parents, we all want what’s best for our children. This expansion will help more families pick a child care provider that’s right for their child—and their budget. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to support young kids and families, and we’re not done working to make Michigan a great state to raise a family.”

Governor Whitmer said she partnered with the Michigan Department of Education and Early Childhood Investment Corporation to create an online eligibility calculator.

According to Whitmer, to qualify for the Child Development and Care Program (commonly called the child care subsidy), families must:

Have a child under age 13

Need child care because they’re working or going to school

Have a qualifying income, up to:

$36,620 for a family of 2

$46,060 for a family of 3

$55,500 for a family of 4

Families can look at a complete list of reasons they may qualify by visiting the Michigan website.

