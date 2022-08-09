1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being electrocuted in Scipio Township on Chicago Road.

On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man who lived in the area died on the scene after touching a live down power line. A second person, a 25-year-old woman from Jonesville was found injured at the scene and was air lifted to the hospital.

State police were dispatched to help the Jonesville City Fire Department at 8 a.m.

Authorities said in a Twitter post that the names of the two subjects are not being released and the investigation will continue.

