1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being electrocuted in Scipio Township on Chicago Road.
On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man who lived in the area died on the scene after touching a live down power line. A second person, a 25-year-old woman from Jonesville was found injured at the scene and was air lifted to the hospital.
State police were dispatched to help the Jonesville City Fire Department at 8 a.m.
Authorities said in a Twitter post that the names of the two subjects are not being released and the investigation will continue.
DEATH INVESTIGATION: Troopers from the Jackson Post are investigating a death in the 2000 block of Chicago Rd in Scipio Twp, Hillsdale County that occurred at approximately 8:00 am today. Troopers were dispatched to assist Jonesville City Fire Department. 1/3— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) August 9, 2022
Next:
- Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
- 40% of Michigan families with children under 12 eligible for free, low-cost child care
- Michigan State Police arrest man accused of throwing rock, injuring 7-year-old girl
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.