1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being electrocuted in Scipio Township on Chicago Road.

On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man who lived in the area died on the scene after touching a live down power line. A second person, a 25-year-old woman from Jonesville was found injured at the scene and was air lifted to the hospital.

State police were dispatched to help the Jonesville City Fire Department at 8 a.m.

Authorities said in a Twitter post that the names of the two subjects are not being released and the investigation will continue.

