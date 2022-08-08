Traffic alert: Single block of Wildwood Avenue to close in Jackson through August
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A single block of Wildwood Avenue in Jackson will be closed through the end of August.
The single block closed is between Steward Avenue and Lydia Street. City officials said the closure is due to a water main replacement.
