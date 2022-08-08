Traffic alert: Single block of Wildwood Avenue to close in Jackson through August

A section of Wildwood Avenue will be closed due to a water main replacement.
A section of Wildwood Avenue will be closed due to a water main replacement.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A single block of Wildwood Avenue in Jackson will be closed through the end of August.

The single block closed is between Steward Avenue and Lydia Street. City officials said the closure is due to a water main replacement.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
Contractors painted new lines on Lansing streets that were converted to two-way Saturday.
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million in cocaine following a Calhoun County...
Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop
(Source: MGN)
Michigan Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering

Latest News

J.W. Sexton High School (Lansing)
Lansing 7th and 8th graders transitioning from high schools
Lansing 7th and 8th graders transitioning from high schools
Michigan sees decrease in routine vaccinations
Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week: Lansing police to focus on reducing injuries, fatalities