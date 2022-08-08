Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday.

There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.

The project will include the removal and replacement of approximately four inches of asphalt along 6,700 feet of Grand River Avenue, with necessary crack and joint repair, curb repairs and the replacement of all sidewalk intersections to meet Americans with Disability Act (ADA) requirements.

Additionally, the traffic signal detection devices located at each intersection will be removed and replaced with upgraded equipment.

City officials are urging motorists to seek alternative routes. Those who are unable to avoid traveling on Grand River Avenue should expect delays.

Side streets and businesses within the area will remain open, but commuters are asked to drive carefully in those areas and to be aware of pedestrians, drivers and construction workers.

The underground utility work is expected to be completed in September, followed by the concrete and paving portion of the project.

More information on the project can be found on the city of Brighton’s official website here or the Michigan Department of Transportation’s website here.

