State police arrest three, confiscate guns during weekend patrols

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.

“Lansing Post troopers were busy this past weekend with patrolling and CCW arrest,” LPD wrote. “[Three] guns seized and [three] suspects lodged.”

Carrying a concealed weapon is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

The suspects are being held pending arraignment.

