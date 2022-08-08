State police arrest three, confiscate guns during weekend patrols
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
“Lansing Post troopers were busy this past weekend with patrolling and CCW arrest,” LPD wrote. “[Three] guns seized and [three] suspects lodged.”
Carrying a concealed weapon is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.
The suspects are being held pending arraignment.
Next:
- Michigan Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering
- National average price of gas expected to dip under $4
- Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.