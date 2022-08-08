Sheriff investigating after three swans found decapitated on Lake Fenton

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three swans were decapitated on Lake...
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton over the weekend.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By James Felton and Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three swans were found decapitated on Lake Fenton over the weekend.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says he’s certain the people knew they killed the swans, although it’s not clear yet if it was intentional.

“There were three decapitated carcasses of beautiful swans,” Swanson said.

The animals found themselves in the path of a rope with a jet ski on one end, and a tube on the other.

“As they wrapped the rope around, and they were being pulled, that rope cut the heads off of these three swans,” Swanson said.

It happened around 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and south of Case Island. Swanson tells us the people involved haven’t been located.

“They knew exactly what they did. As they double back, they knew that these swans were killed, and they fled the scene,” Swanson said.

The Genesee county sheriff’s office is investigating.

“We’re pulling and have pulled surveillance cameras, ring cams, we’re putting the description out using our media friends such as channel 5. We believe that the driver of the jet ski on a black and bright green color scheme is between 35 and 45-years-old, pulling two adult males on the tub,” Swanson said.

Swanson has a message for whoever did this.

“You know what you did and it was not normal, and if you panicked, then we’re asking you to come forth and we will excuse the panic. If you did it deliberate, and you were intentional about it, then you’re going to be held accountable. If it was an accident and you just don’t know where to turn, again, we will work with you,” Swanson said.

