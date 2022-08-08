Rare Tennis Win For Serena

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.(Wimbledon / Twitter)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - Serena Williams earned her first win in more than a year by beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open. It’s just the second tournament of the season for the 40-year-old Williams, who returned to competition at Wimbledon just over a month ago. The 23-time Grand Slam champion fell in the first round to Harmony Tan in three sets at the All England Club. Before then, she last competed at the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, where she retired in the middle of her first match due to a torn hamstring. It was Williams’ first victory since the 2021 French Open.

