Planes clip wings and a $2M jewelry store heist

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on our rain chances this Monday and if we will see thunderstorms soon.

Then we take a look at some of the top stories of the day, including a loss in Hollywood, a $2 million jewelry store heist, and how an area high school marching band is preparing for the upcoming season.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 8, 2022

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1879
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
Contractors painted new lines on Lansing streets that were converted to two-way Saturday.
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million in cocaine following a Calhoun County...
Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop
Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering
Heavy Rainfall Possible Today
80% of lead lines in the City of Benton Harbor have been replaced
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended