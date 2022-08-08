PGA Fighting LIV Tour in Court

-The PGA Tour is asking a federal judge not to allow three suspended players from LIV Golf to take part in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have filed a request for a temporary restraining order in federal court in California. A hearing is set for Tuesday. The first FedEx Cup playoff event starts Thursday in Tennessee. The tour says in an opposition filing that the LIV players knew they were ineligible two months ago and are just now filing for an emergency stay.

