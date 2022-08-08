MSU Adds Another New Hockey Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has announced the addition of a 13th new player for the coming season, his first. Forward Ryan Nolan is a grad student from Merrimack College where he scored one goal and two assists in 15 games last season. Nolan is a native of Winnetka, Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.