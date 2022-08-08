Michigan’s Hockey Team Will Play For Interim Coach

Pearson led Wolverines to Frozen Four last Spring.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s hockey team will be coached this coming season by Brandon Naurato, named on an interim basis by athletic director Warde Manuel. Naurato, a former U of M player and assistant, replaces Mel Pearson, whose contract was not renewed after five years. Pearson was heavily criticized for his conduct as coach in an investigative report provided to the University back in May. Michigan had a 31-10 record this past season and will open its regular season October 7-8 at home against Lindenwood.

