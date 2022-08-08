Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of Mason are warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts.

According to authorities, three vehicles were stolen and three were broken into in Mason over the weekend.

City officials released the following tips to mitigate theft:

Take your keys. Leaving your keys in your car (even for a few minutes) makes it the easiest target for auto theft. Thieves know where to look for spare keys inside or on the exterior of your vehicle, so consider keeping a spare at home rather than in the glove box or under a wheel well.

Secure your vehicle. When parking your car, make sure all windows are closed and the doors are locked. An extra step to securing your vehicle is engaging the parking brake. Every effort you make adds another level of protection between your vehicle and potential thieves.

Park in a protected location. The majority of all auto thefts occur at night when thieves can hide in the dark and commit crimes away from plain view. Park your vehicle in a garage, if possible. If not, park in well-lit areas or consider a secondary alarm system.

Anyone who has had their vehicle stolen is asked to call 911 and their insurance company.

