It’s a boy! Plus how to become a professional napper

Bibi's new baby is a boy!
Bibi's new baby is a boy!(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at our rain - and possible thunderstorm - chances for Monday afternoon and evening, and if we’re at the risk of any severe weather.

Plus, the gender of the newest member of the Cincinnati Zoo family is revealed, a company is hiring professional nappers, and those who complain about not having enough time in a day may have a point.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 8, 2022

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1879
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
Contractors painted new lines on Lansing streets that were converted to two-way Saturday.
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million in cocaine following a Calhoun County...
Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop
Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

Last chance to apply to be on Michigan Parents’ Council
WILX Weather Webcast 8/08/2022 Midday
A possible conflict in the case was identified and the Department of Attorney General has...
MI Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on our rain chances this Monday...
Wet roadways for our Monday morning