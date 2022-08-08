It’s a boy! Plus how to become a professional napper
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at our rain - and possible thunderstorm - chances for Monday afternoon and evening, and if we’re at the risk of any severe weather.
Plus, the gender of the newest member of the Cincinnati Zoo family is revealed, a company is hiring professional nappers, and those who complain about not having enough time in a day may have a point.
More:
- Heavy rainfall possible on Monday
- Fiona’s a big sister! Bibi gives birth at the Cincinnati Zoo
- Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated
- Casper hiring professional nappers
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 8, 2022
- Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 99° 1894
- Lansing Record Low: 36° 1879
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1934
- Jackson Record Low: 43º 1989
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.