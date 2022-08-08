Last chance to apply to be on Michigan Parents’ Council

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the last day state residents can sign up to be on the new Michigan Parents’ Council.

Residents have until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 8, to submit an application to be a representative on the Parents’ Council, which will consist of seven parents or family members appointed by the governor to convene regional roundtables with families across Michigan. Appointees must have children enrolled in PreK-12 and represent diverse student experiences, including special education, English as second language students and students in foster or kinship care.

Background: Gov. Whitmer creates council to include parents in policymaking process

The council will also include the governor’s K-12 policy advisor and a designated representative of the Superintendent of Public Instruction from the Michigan Department of Education.

After the roundtables with Michigan parents, the council will submit a report to the governor highlighting major themes of the discussions and summarizing proposals for inclusion in the governor’s budget recommendation by Dec. 9.

“Parents are their children’s first and most important teachers, and their perspective is critical to ensure that the 2022-2023 school year is successful,” said Governor Whitmer. “As a mom, I was proud to establish the Michigan Parents’ Council last month. Parents will be a key ally as we help our kids keep learning in-person, tackle unfinished learning, and get back on track to pursue their potential. I look forward to working closely with the Michigan Parents’ Council and I encourage everyone who is invested in our children’s success to apply before Monday’s deadline.”

Michigan parents and family members interested in appointment can apply on the state’s website. Click “Apply Now” and select “Michigan Parents’ Council” when prompted in the application.

