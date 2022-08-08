Lansing 7th and 8th graders transitioning from high schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District will be moving seventh and eighth graders out of Eastern, Everett and Sexton high schools.

The transition will begin with the upcoming 2022-23 school year with only half of the seventh graders going to high school. Instead, the district will keep seventh and eighth graders at elementary schools.

Parents said they are excited about the change.

“I’m excited for the seventh and eighth graders to have an opportunity to be more mature and be leaders in schools for the younger kids,” said one parent, who didn’t want to be identified.

The woman said this could eventually help with the discipline issues at Lansing’s high schools.

“In the next five to 10 years that a lot of the issues we have now, we won’t have as many? Will there be issues? Yes. There are always issues,” she said.

Lansing School District superintendent Ben Shuldiner said this will help kids transition to high school.

“They are a little more conformable. They have more experience. They know the teachers. We think behaviorally, as well as academically and socially, it’s the right thing to do,” said Shuldiner.

Shuldiner said students will have the option to stay at the school where they were at for sixth grade to make the transition.

“They already have the relationships with the teachers. They’ve been there for 4th, 5th, and 6th, so now they just stay an extra year for seventh grade,” said Shuldiner.

The district has nice different school configurations, which Shuldiner said could be confusing. Now, it will be easier for parents to know where their kids will go during their time at Lansing schools.

“We want to make it simple and easy and make sense,” said Shuldiner.

It will take about three years to get the seventh and eighth graders out of the high schools.

Shuldiner added the schools those students will be going to have enough classrooms to house everyone.

No teaching positions are expected to be eliminated during the transition.

