Hillsdale College Athletic Department unveils redesigned Chargers logo

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Hillsdale College unveiled the design for it’s new logo.

The new, unified logo will replace the variety of logos used by different Chargers teams currently. The new logo was designed by Hillsdale College alumnus Bryan Springer and his team, taking input from departments across the campus.

“The new logo hearkens back to the original description of a Chargers as a ‘fierce stallion’ from the original announcement of its selection as Hillsdale’s nickname in 1968,” officials wrote in a release. “It not only recognizes past traditions all the way back to the original conception of the nickname but also incorporates the distinctive lightning bolt mark used by a variety of past Hillsdale athletic teams in its mane, paying homage to that tradition as well.”

The updated logo is arriving along with a new color scheme of navy blue, gray and white that all its athletic teams will now wear.

“I could not be more pleased with the excellent work done in this rebranding process,” Hillsdale College Director of Athletics Don Brubacher said. “Bryan Springer developed a beautiful primary logo, color scheme and font that is a wonderful acknowledgement of Hillsdale College Charger tradition.”

