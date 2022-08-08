Both Michigan Teams Ranked in Coaches’ Poll

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is ranked 14th in the Coaches’ pre season college football poll released Monday. Michigan is ranked 6th. Alabama is number one followed by Ohio State. Michigan State completed its fourth practice Monday and the Spartans open the season at home Friday, September 2nd, 7pm against Western Michigan. The game will be televised on ESPN.

