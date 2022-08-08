Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week: Lansing police to focus on reducing injuries, fatalities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 is Bicycle Safety Enforcement week, which aims to bring awareness to all aspect of bicycle safety.

The Lansing Police Department has partnered with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning to remind drivers about the rules for vehicles and bicycles sharing the road together.

Police said they are looking for drivers making illegal turns, failing to stop at stop signs and more. Officers are also looking for violations by bicyclists as well.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning said that the cities of Ann Arbor, Detroit, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Warren have the highest number of bicycle-involved crashes over a five-year period.

”In the last 5 years, there have been 132 people killed in bicycle-involved crashes in Michigan, with Lansing having 154 bike and vehicle crashes in the last 5 years,” said Sgt. Randall Hon.

The Lansing Police Department is reminding people that the rules for bicyclists include riding with traffic, following the rules of the road, using hand signals when turning or stopping and using lights when biking at night.

More information and tips can be found on Michigan’s official website here.

