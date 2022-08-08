Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno is among a group of people being investigated for tampering with election equipment.

The Detroit News is reporting nine people, including DePerno and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, conspired to convince local clerks to hand over the equipment after the 2020 election.

The Detroit News says Attorney General Dana Nessel is also asking the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council to appoint a special prosecutor since she will likely face DePerno in the November election.

Next: Eaton County Sheriff’s Office sees staff shortages due to low pay

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
Contractors painted new lines on Lansing streets that were converted to two-way Saturday.
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million in cocaine following a Calhoun County...
Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop
Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

Heavy Rainfall Possible Today
80% of lead lines in the City of Benton Harbor have been replaced
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
Contractors painted new lines on Lansing streets that were converted to two-way Saturday.
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing