Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno is among a group of people being investigated for tampering with election equipment.

The Detroit News is reporting nine people, including DePerno and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, conspired to convince local clerks to hand over the equipment after the 2020 election.

The Detroit News says Attorney General Dana Nessel is also asking the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council to appoint a special prosecutor since she will likely face DePerno in the November election.

