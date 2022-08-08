Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile. Britain’s Cabinet Office published Friday Dec. 27, 2019, the list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and also for her charitable work supporting cancer research.(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who starred in the film “Grease” and had several hit songs over her career, has died at the age of 73, her official Facebook page announced Monday.

Her husband, John Easterling, said in the post that she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he said. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Newton-John had already found success and won a Grammy for her music when the 1978 movie “Grease” made her a superstar. Along with the film, the soundtrack featuring several songs she performed also became a huge hit.

Selling more than 100 million albums in her lifetime, she had several No. 1 hits, including “Physical,” and won four Grammys, her official site states.

Newton-John spoke publicly about her battles with breast cancer, which she first was diagnosed with in 1992. She became an advocate for cancer research and awareness, as well as environmental and other causes, and opened the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

She announced in 2017 that her breast cancer had returned and metastasized, The Washington Post reported.

She is survived by her husband; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
Contractors painted new lines on Lansing streets that were converted to two-way Saturday.
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million in cocaine following a Calhoun County...
Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop
Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers