3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in Lansing.

According to authorities, three teenagers were taken into police custody Friday just before 3 p.m. Police said the shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road.

While on the way to the scene, police said dispatch advised officers that a witness was following the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Reo Road, where all three suspects were taken into custody and two firearms were found inside the vehicle.

Police said a 17-year-old was charged with assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon. Another 17-year-old was charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm. An 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm.

