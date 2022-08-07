Parents of child who died from fentanyl charged with murder

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused...
The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused 15-month-old Charlotte Frostick's death. According to the coroner’s report, her mother used fentanyl and went to sleep while drugs and paraphernalia were on the bed she shared with the toddler.(Source: DEA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors in Northern California have filed murder charges against the parents of a 15-month-old who died in May after she ingested fentanyl authorities believe her mother had been using.

The Press Democrat reports that prosecutors on Thursday also charged 26-year-old Evan Frostick and 23-year-old Madison Bernard with child cruelty and alleged their actions willfully caused the suffering of a child.

Investigators believe 15-month-old Charlotte Frostick ingested the fentanyl by touching it and possibly putting her hands in her mouth or eyes.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined last month that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused her death, The Associated Press reports.

According to the coroner’s report, Bernard used fentanyl and went to sleep while drugs and paraphernalia were on the bed she shared with Charlotte inside their apartment.

Frostick is being represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender’s office. They didn’t immediately returned a message seeking comment Friday.

It was not immediately known if Bernard has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million in cocaine following a Calhoun County...
Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side
The westbound I-96 exit ramp to Cedar Street was closed Aug. 4, 2022 due to a crash.
23-year-old dead in I-96 crash, Lansing police investigating
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire

Latest News

The jury will decide if Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole.
Jurors in Parkland death penalty trial visit school shooting scene
Lawmakers approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases of...
Indiana passes law banning most abortions in first post-Roe
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Dems’ climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; suspect arrested