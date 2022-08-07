Huron River no-contact recommendation extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples.

Background: Residents warned to avoid contact with Huron River in Livingston, Oakland counties

Livingston county was included in the extended recommendations.

The river was considered contaminated after a factory released a cancer-causing chemical into a sewage plant that fed into the river system.

The state health department says you and your pets should stay away from the river between Kensington road in Livingston County and north Wixom road in Oakland County.

Health officials said there is no danger to the drinking water in the area. They also said you should not use the river to water your lawn or garden or eat any fish from the system.

For the section of the Huron River described above:

Don’t swim in, wade in, play in or drink water directly from the Huron River.

Don’t water your plants or lawn with Huron River water.

Don’t eat fish caught in this section of the Huron River. A do not eat advisory for PFOS is already in effect.

