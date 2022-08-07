80% of lead lines in the City of Benson have been replaced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that more than 80% of lead lines in the City of Benton Harbor have been replaced.

The Michigan Governor visited Benton Harbor on Sunday to meet with homeowners while inspecting progress on the replacement of aging lead water service lines. Whitmer announced that 80% of the lead lines in the city have been replaced with new copper lines.

Background: Work continues on removing lead water lines in Benton Harbor

This puts the job ahead of schedule according to officials.

“Every Michigander deserves safe drinking water,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am committed to implementing a whole-of-government approach to solve the challenges facing Benton Harbor. We must complete these critical upgrades to lead service lines as quickly as possible to ensure families have access to safe drinking water. We will not rest until every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water knowing that it is safe.”

As of Wednesday morning, only less than 900 pipes are left to complete. More than 3,600 water service lines were replaced or verified for being non-lead based.

At the beginning of July, The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy ordered Benton Harbor to remove 7% of lead pipes in 12 months. Governor Whitmer worked with lawmakers to increase the percentage with a goal of a %100 of pipes replaced in 18 months.

This project is the result of the Building Michigan Together Plan which was signed by Governor Whitmer to direct $45 million to Benton Harbor for infrastructure improvements.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.