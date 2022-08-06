NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway, bringing business to Brooklyn

(WILX)
By Claudia Sella
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people set up camp at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Weekend.

It’s the only race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and fans have been waiting for it all summer long. Some said they came as far as Toronto.

Campers still have two nights until the big race, so some of them will head into town. That makes businesses in Brooklyn very happy.

John Glenmckilop and Dylan Dietirch have been best friends since they can remember, and they have been coming to the tracks since before they can remember too. They said they make the trek from Ontario every year.

“The comradery when it comes to camping is next to nothing,” Glenmckilop said. “I come here with my dad his friends, my friends and you know what it’s all just a bunch of fun.”

“His best friends,” Dietirch corrected.

They have two nights until the race, so they’ll head into Brooklyn.

“It is just awesome seeing so many people coming in and supporting local,” said Millie Kemp. “It’s just so awesome.”

Kemp, with Village Peddler Gift Shoppe, said events like this bring in new faces from out of town. After two years without huge crowds, Kemp said it feels great to see crowded streets and stores again.

“People who come for the race, who come from the other way, don’t even know we’re down here,” Kemp said. “So we’re just hoping to get people downtown to see Brooklyn.”

And until the Sunday race, that’s what campers plan to do.

“It’s all about comradery and coming together,” Glenmckilop said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

