Summer Reading keeps Eaton Rapids kids ready for school
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Children of all ages celebrated the end of Summer Reading Friday at Eaton Rapid’s Playground of Dreams.

Children enjoyed some fun after their hard work by running around the park and having a water balloon fight. They were even treated with an Kona Ice truck.

Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton said the program is about keeping children thinking throughout the summer months.

“It’s kind of geared to help students and kids to stay active in education and help reduce the summer slide,” Barton said. “We kind of step in. We provide books and games and activities and stuff for them to do all summer while school is not in session.”

The Summer Reading program in Eaton Rapids starts when children end school in June and it runs until the first Friday in August.

