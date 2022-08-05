State Police investigating after Flint trooper shoots armed man in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) from the First District Special Investigation Section are investigating after a trooper from the MSP Flint Post shot a man in Mid-Michigan.

Late Thursday night the Owosso City Police Department was called to The Avenue Bar and Grill on reports of a man banging on the door with a gun.

Read: I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday

“The bar was closing at the time and there were no patrons inside,” MSP First District officials said in a release. “Upon arrival, the officers observed the man with the handgun and gave him loud verbal commands to drop the weapon. When he did not comply, one trooper fired two rounds striking him in the abdomen.”

The wounded man was described as a 39-year-old man from Owosso. He was seriously injured by the shot and remains hospitalized. He has not been charged with anything yet, but MSP described the wounded man as a ‘suspect’ in an offense and said charges were likely.

“Charges are expected to be sought against the suspect,” MSP officials said. “The shooting remains under investigation.”

As part of department policy the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. The investigation will be reviewed by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office before it is closed.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.