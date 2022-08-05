State Police investigating after Flint trooper shoots armed man in Owosso

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) from the First District Special Investigation Section are investigating after a trooper from the MSP Flint Post shot a man in Mid-Michigan.

Late Thursday night the Owosso City Police Department was called to The Avenue Bar and Grill on reports of a man banging on the door with a gun.

Read: I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday

“The bar was closing at the time and there were no patrons inside,” MSP First District officials said in a release. “Upon arrival, the officers observed the man with the handgun and gave him loud verbal commands to drop the weapon. When he did not comply, one trooper fired two rounds striking him in the abdomen.”

The wounded man was described as a 39-year-old man from Owosso. He was seriously injured by the shot and remains hospitalized. He has not been charged with anything yet, but MSP described the wounded man as a ‘suspect’ in an offense and said charges were likely.

“Charges are expected to be sought against the suspect,” MSP officials said. “The shooting remains under investigation.”

As part of department policy the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. The investigation will be reviewed by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office before it is closed.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office used drone a drone with thermal vision to track an armed...
Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase
Caleb Anderson
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
The westbound I-96 exit ramp to Cedar Street was closed Aug. 4, 2022 due to a collision.
I-96 exit ramp in Lansing sees closure due to crash

Latest News

I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
Hot and humid weekend ahead
High Humidity Holds On Through The Weekend
Eaton County Sheriff's Office sees staff shortages
Eaton County Sheriff's Office sees staff shortages