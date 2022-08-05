Power out - Michigan towns still recovering from Wednesday storms

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two days after storms put thousands of Mid-Michigan residents in the dark, many are once again forced to do without electricity.

Consumers Energy reported Friday that at least 955 customers had lost power in Holt, while over a thousand were without power in the Jackson area, including parts of the City of Jackson, Blackman Township, Sandstone Township, Parma, Spring Arbor and more.

The first reports came in at 1:55 p.m. for Holt. What caused the loss, including whether it was related to the previous outages, was not immediately apparent, but crews were assigned to the problem by 3:15 p.m. The energy company gave an estimated restoration time of 5:45 p.m.

Farther south the power loss was dotted across the Jackson area. People were reporting outages as early as 10:23 a.m., and crews have been working since then to identify and repair the problem.

Crews were assigned to most, but not all, of those outages at the time of writing. Estimates for restoration varied, with some of the smaller outages estimated to be repaired as early as 4:30 p.m. Friday, and others scheduled to be fixed no earlier than 8:45 p.m.

Across Mid-Michigan, all repairs are anticipated to be complete by Saturday.

