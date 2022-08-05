Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side

Victim expected to survive
Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing.

According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.

A person of interest has been detained, but further details were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office used drone a drone with thermal vision to track an armed...
Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase
Caleb Anderson
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
The westbound I-96 exit ramp to Cedar Street was closed Aug. 4, 2022 due to a collision.
I-96 exit ramp in Lansing sees closure due to crash

Latest News

Power outages continue in Mid-Michigan days after storms put thousands in the dark.
Power out - Michigan towns still recovering from Wednesday storms
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million in cocaine following a Calhoun County...
Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop
Afternoon Update: Heat and humidity continues through the weekend
The westbound I-96 exit ramp to Cedar Street was closed Aug. 4, 2022 due to a crash.
23-year-old dead in I-96 crash, Lansing police investigating