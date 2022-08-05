Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side
Victim expected to survive
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing.
According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
A person of interest has been detained, but further details were not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
