Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing.

According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.

A person of interest has been detained, but further details were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

