One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street.

Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Read: State Police investigating after Flint trooper shoots armed man in Owosso

“The initial investigation has revealed the Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cooper when it entered into the left turn lane to overtake a vehicle in front of it that was slowing to make a right hand turn,” Jackson Police said. “A Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled off from Porter to make a left hand turn onto Cooper and was struck by the motorcycle which was still traveling southbound in the left turn lane.”

The motorcyclist has been identified as Tyrel Caldwell, a 38-year-old man from Portage. The driver of the Trailblazer, a 42-year-old woman, was driving alone.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

