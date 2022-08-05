One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street.

Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The initial investigation has revealed the Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cooper when it entered into the left turn lane to overtake a vehicle in front of it that was slowing to make a right hand turn,” Jackson Police said. “A Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled off from Porter to make a left hand turn onto Cooper and was struck by the motorcycle which was still traveling southbound in the left turn lane.”

The motorcyclist has been identified as Tyrel Caldwell, a 38-year-old man from Portage. The driver of the Trailblazer, a 42-year-old woman, was driving alone.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

