Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - More than 20 pounds of cocaine was seized by Michigan State Police troopers following a July 27 traffic stop.

According to authorities, the traffic stop occurred on I-94, just outside Marshall. Police said the occupants of the vehicle “were displaying indicators of criminal activity,” and the driver consented to a search of the vehicle.

Police said the man drove off before the search could executed.

The vehicle was discovered crashed on Old US-27, just north of I-94. Police said all occupants were missing and 22 pounds of cocaine were found scattered across the crash site.

Officers and troopers from the Marshall Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall post and Paw Paw post assisted in the search for the four. Police said an MSP K-9 unit was able to locate the driver, who was identified as Daquane Wilson, who was reportedly hiding with an infant.

Police said they then located 22-year-old Jadzia Cobeo, who was reportedly hiding in a swamp and holding a toddler.

A third suspect, 50-year-old Nedra Thompson, was also taken into custody.

All three adults apprehended are residents of New York City, police said.

Wilson and Cobeo were arraigned Thursday on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possession with intent to deliver over 1,000 grams of cocaine and fourth degree child abuse.

Thompson was arraigned the same day charges of possession with intent do deliver over 1,000 grams of cocaine and uttering and publishing counterfeit U.S. curency.

If convicted, the three could face life in prison.

