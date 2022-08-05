In My View: Would replacing Avila improve things?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 31 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Yesterday marked seven years to the day Al Avila was elevated to Detroit Tigers general manager.

The team has had all losing seasons since then by an average of 67-95 records each year and are on pace for the same this year. Fine, he gets plenty of blame, but just replacing him will that improve matters significantly?

I say much is to be learned from the franchise’s woes if changing GM’s because I think any new guy needs to identify in advance what the problems are and see if they can be fixed before Avila or anyone else of authority in the Tigers’ organization takes over for 2023.

More: In My View

