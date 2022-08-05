Monkeypox in Michigan - State’s total cases rises to 71

Monkeypox in Michigan - State’s total cases rises to 71
By Dane Kelly and Amy Lyman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday five new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the state.

Mid-Michigan’s monkeypox cases have not gone up in Friday’s reported cases. The statewide total is now 71, five more than the last report on Wednesday.

More information on monkeypox can be read below.

CountyCases
Ingham4
Ionia1
Livingston1

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

Contact information on Mid-Michigan health departments can be found below.

Monkeypox is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread through bedsheets and other linens used by an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but not chickenpox. It recommends the vaccine to be given to within four days from the exposure date.

If given between four and 14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms, but might not prevent monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

More information can be found on the CDC’s official website here or on the MDHHS’ website here.

