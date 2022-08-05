Lansing schools to offer CATA passes, gas cards to qualifying families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school students in the Lansing School District will no longer be able to ride the yellow school bus to classes this fall.

The Lansing School District made the decision to offer one unlimited CATA bus pass or gas card to qualifying families. The district said this move helps eliminate issues with students who miss vital learning time due to a lack of transportation.

The unlimited CATA bus pass also allows students to get to and from work, games, after school activities, they can even get out and explore the community.

Parents of high school students have already started sharing the thoughts on the change.

“It’s building their social independence. It gives them that liberty, that freedom, so to speak - and it helps them to develop,” said Tiffany Jefferson, parent of a 12th grade student at J.W Sexton High School in Lansing.

Jefferson said rough patches are expected because this will be a new system, but she likes the idea for her daughter - who has the same name.

“I’m a little bit concerned about it only because of experiences, my experiences, but I feel like they’ve got it under control,” said Tiffany Jefferson, student at Sexton H.S.

“Safety is one of the big things so providing that additional card and having them have that opportunity to ride along with them is going to be a plus,” said Mom.

One family member will receive an additional CATA bus pass that allows them to ride along with their student. Parents like Angelia Clark aren’t in support of Lansing School District’s new bus plan.

Clark said fixing the bus driver shortage at Lansing schools should have been the focus.

“You’re putting the problem onto the city now. Now, the CATA bus drivers are going to have to deal with unruly kids, the disrespectful kids - and I’m not labeling all of them, but I was a teacher for seven years and I know it’s a lot different now,” said Angelia Clark.

Families can choose a gas card instead of a CATA bus pass. The gas card will loaded each month, for each child during the 2022-2023 school year.

Traditional busing signup for K-8 students closed on August 1, 2022. If you missed the deadline, you can be added to the waiting list. A Dean Transportation representative will let you know when a seat is available.

