Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old boy

Jacob Michael Wilson-Wagoner
Jacob Michael Wilson-Wagoner(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage boy who was reported missing by his family.

According to authorities, Jacob Michael Wilson-Wagoner is a 15-year-old who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police said he was last seen near the intersection of Merrill Avenue and Saginaw Street.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with orange writing, black basketball shorts and brown sandals.

Anyone who has seen Jacob Michael Wilson-Wagoner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing In Michigan

