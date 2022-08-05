Lansing police: Missing 15-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: Jacob Michael Wilson-Wagoner has been found and is safe. The original article is included below.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage boy who was reported missing by his family.

According to authorities, Jacob Michael Wilson-Wagoner is a 15-year-old who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police said he was last seen near the intersection of Merrill Avenue and Saginaw Street.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with orange writing, black basketball shorts and brown sandals.

Anyone who has seen Jacob Michael Wilson-Wagoner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

