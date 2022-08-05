I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday

The total investment from the state for those area roads is $350 million.
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area.

Read: Jackson hit heavily by Wednesday night storms

“This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township,” MDOT officials said. “The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.”

The total investment from the state for those area roads is $350 million. Funding for the project comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The program's intent is to fund repairs that result in longer useful road lives, paying more upfront for better long-term performance.

Construction will start at 9 p.m. and continue through Saturday morning. Detours will be posted.

