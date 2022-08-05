Haslett Band marches their way into a new season

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Band and baseball?

You will see both at Friday’s Lugnuts Game as the Haslett Marching Band is set to play the National Anthem and part of their halftime performance.

This year’s theme is Road Trip where the band will be playing songs like Holiday Road, Hit the Road Jack and Take Me Home Country Road.

Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann stopped by their band camp to see how they are preparing.

Check out all how much hard work goes into band camp in the video above.

