Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTRALIA (CNN) - Parts of the Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since monitoring began 36 years ago.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.

The institute survey examined 87 reefs from August 2021 and May 2022.

It’s a rare piece of good news for the world-famous reef, which underwent its sixth mass bleaching event in March.

Bleaching is a result of warmer-than-normal water temperatures, which triggers a stress reaction from the corals and from which it can take nearly a decade to recover.

The institute’s CEO said the increase in coral is a sign the reef could still recover from mass bleaching.

An Australian Marine Conservation Society official cautioned that while the report was a sign of progress, the reef remains at risk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office used drone a drone with thermal vision to track an armed...
Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase
Caleb Anderson
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
The westbound I-96 exit ramp to Cedar Street was closed Aug. 4, 2022 due to a collision.
I-96 exit ramp in Lansing sees closure due to crash

Latest News

GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
‘It’s actually mostly Shiloh that found us’: Police K-9 helps track, find 3 lost boys
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
Police K9 helps to find 3 lost boys